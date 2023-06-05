MediSave, subsidies can be used for palliative care from July, home care from Oct: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Those who are being medically cared for at home will be allowed to dip into their MediSave account to pay for home medical and nursing providers from Oct 1.
Announcing this, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said his ministry will allow medical service providers funded and supported by the Ministry of Health – such as the Home Nursing Foundation – to submit claims for their homebound clients, allowing them to tap the national medical savings scheme MediSave.
This is similar to how they are able to do so for medical services in clinics.
When the scheme stabilises, it will be extended to other home medical and nursing providers, he said.
The expansion is part of a larger effort to encourage seniors to live at home for as long as possible, which is much better for them emotionally and medically.
Speaking at the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) Community Care Work Plan Seminar on Monday, Mr Ong also announced that the Government will be extending subsidies and MediSave for video-consultations for home palliative care services from July 1.
This change will financially support telehealth, which is a very useful tool for community care providers, he pointed out.
MOH will progressively extend healthcare financing to support more telehealth services, said Mr Ong, adding that later in 2023, subsidies and MediSave will be extended for teleconsultations for chronic disease management.
The number of people in Singapore receiving community palliative care, also referred to as hospice care, has increased by 30 per cent over the past five years, with about 8,800 terminally ill people receiving such care in 2022.
Said Mr Ong: “We need to and can do more to help and support our seniors to age in communities healthily and happily, with a social circle, surrounded by friends and engaged in activities.”
Hence, the sector will need increased resources, whether it is to recruit more manpower, expand the scope of Active Ageing Centres’ (AAC) work, or promote volunteerism or integrated services.
“This goes beyond what MOH is able to do, and is an issue currently under deliberation by the inter-ministry Forward SG exercise,” he said.
“We recognise that to decisively address our demographic change, and to pre-empt the rapid rise of frailty and other age-related diseases, the Government will need to prioritise spending in this area and develop a major national programme that is as significant as Healthier SG,” he said.
Healthier SG is the nation’s new preventive care strategy.
Mr Ong was speaking to participants, both on site as well as virtually, at the seminar.
By 2026, Singapore will be a “super-aged” society, with 21 per cent of the population aged 65 and above, he noted. In anticipation of that, many policies have been adjusted, and more friendly streets and living environments have been built.
While nursing home capacity has increased – with the number of beds almost doubling from 16,000 in 2020 to 31,000 in 2030 – the minister said this is not easily scalable, as it requires land and manpower.
“More importantly, it is much better for seniors, medically and emotionally, to age purposefully and actively in their current communities,” Mr Ong said, adding that the country’s “operating model” needs to reboot.
First, there is a need to “significantly, and proactively extend outreach to seniors through a large community volunteer force, by tapping on the good work and capabilities of our Silver Generation Ambassadors, PA and other community volunteers”.
“Second, we need to strengthen our befriending efforts. This will require sustained effort by volunteers. Over time, by building up our relationships with the seniors, we should be able to engage them in community activities.”
Mr Ong said seniors in Singapore also need to be connected to other activities and spaces in the community and that the AACs should be seen as a staging ground.
“It needs to leverage all existing community assets like coffee shops, hawker centres, parks, libraries, and community centres, and connect seniors to all activities in the community.“
He said that senior volunteerism should be promoted within AACs to provide people with the opportunity to contribute to the community and help others, as “senior volunteers are a very strong ground asset given their passion and connection with their communities”.
A lot of effort and resources are needed to make the changes, and the community care sector will need stronger support, he said, noting that some of these are “within the ability of MOH to deliver”, such as manpower.
While there is a strong push by the three healthcare clusters to deliver preventive care to the community under Healthier SG, Mr Ong said there is a need to make it easier to escalate cases to secondary or tertiary care.
A “somewhat bitter medicine” involves structuring the care industry for better effectiveness.
“While each community provider does good work at its own facilities and settings, at a system level, the varied services can be perceived as fragmented. Care journeys for seniors can be disrupted with multiple assessments and administrative procedures.
“This in turn affects accessibility and impedes our effort to right site patients.”
MOH is therefore reviewing the way services can be more seamlessly delivered for seniors to age well in community.
To move in this direction, MOH and AIC will clear the way for providers to “gain scope and scale within a geographical area”.
“We are on the cusp of a major change in the community care sector,” he said.
“It will fundamentally revamp the way we look at aged care. The refreshed system will be more effective, focusing on prevention of diseases, preservation of health, and giving purpose and agency to seniors to age in their communities and homes.
“It will require all our contribution and help, and our support in realising the vision.”