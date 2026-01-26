Medical exam process for older vocational licence drivers in Singapore to be simplified

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The medical examination process for vocational licence (VL) drivers aged 65 and older will be simplified to avoid confusion over the number of check-ups they have to undergo.

In a joint statement on Jan 26, the Traffic Police (TP) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) said they will roll out a new Harmonised Medical Examination Report (HMER) on Feb 2.

The new system, which combines both agencies’ medical forms into a single form, streamlines the requirements for older drivers who hold both driving licences and vocational licences.

Currently, drivers aged 65 and above with vocational licences are required to undergo a medical examination under both TP and LTA regulations.

Vocational licences are required for those driving taxis, private-hire vehicles and buses in Singapore.

TP requires drivers aged 65 and older with Class 2 or Class 3 licences to undergo a medical exam every three years, and annually for those with Class 4 or Class 5 licences.

LTA requires VL drivers aged 65 and older to undergo a medical exam annually.

Some VL drivers may mistakenly undergo two medical exams when they receive notification letters from the two agencies in the same year, when only one medical exam is needed.

From Feb 2, these drivers will receive only one notification letter each year – from either TP or LTA, instead of two separate letters from the two agencies – when they are due for a medical examination.



Drivers aged 65 and above who do not hold a VL will continue to receive the notification letter from TP.

After receiving their notification letter, drivers may visit any Singapore-registered medical practitioner who conducts Fitness To Drive medical examinations. The medical practitioner will submit the completed HMER directly to both TP and LTA on the driver’s behalf.

Drivers will then receive an SMS confirming that the results have been submitted, removing the need for them to scan and upload medical reports to the respective agencies’ portals themselves.

The streamlined process will also apply to VL holders aged between 50 and 64, who are required by LTA to undergo a medical examination every two years.

Medical practitioners will submit their medical reports directly to LTA under the new arrangement.

TP and LTA said the initiative is part of their joint effort to simplify and make the medical examination process more convenient for older vocational licence drivers.