Mediation hub boost

Having a United Nations (UN) treaty on mediation named after Singapore is expected to provide a tremendous boost to the country's standing as a global dispute resolution hub.

The Singapore Convention on Mediation, to be signed here next year, will add teeth to the enforcement of mediated settlements.

While mediation can be a less antagonistic way of resolving disputes , a major obstacle to its use has been the lack of instruments to enforce settlements, particularly in cross-border agreements. In comparison, other legal avenues have treaties that parties must abide by - such as the New York Convention for arbitration. The Singapore convention is set to change this. It is also expected to make mediation cheaper and faster than before, as it will remove the uncertainty of resolution that is usually imputed into cost projections.

With mediation likely to become more attractive to businesses as a result, experts believe the convention's name can help with Singapore's brand recognition as a premier location to resolve disputes in such a manner. It is another feather in the cap for Singapore which, in recent years, has been rolling out new legislation and infrastructure to boost its standing in dispute resolution.

The Government enacted a Mediation Act last year to provide a framework for enforcing such settlements, while the refurbished Maxwell Chambers Suites - to be completed next year - will provide about 50 new offices for international dispute resolution institutions, arbitration chambers and other services.

Mediation has been growing in popularity here as well, with the Singapore Mediation Centre handling 465 mediation cases last year - a 15 per cent rise from 2016 - and a record $2.7 billion in disputed sums. Most of these matters were commercial in nature.

The expected reputational gain from the UN treaty could also have knock-on effects in other areas, for example by attracting more firms to set up their regional headquarters in Singapore.