Meat importer fined $40,000 for selling chicken patties without approval

SINGAPORE - A licensed meat importer was fined $40,000 in court on Wednesday for selling frozen chicken patties without getting them inspected by the authorities.

The company, Sin Li-Hin Frozen Food, also failed to arrange for examination and certification by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sin Li-Hin Frozen Food has been operating since 1985 and sells a range of frozen meals and finger food, according to its website.

Importers must arrange for inspection and certification by an authorised examiner when meat and fish products are brought in, before the batch of food is sold or exported, said SFA.

It added: “Meat or fish products which are found to be unfit for human consumption will be seized and disposed.”

Those who fail to arrange for inspection of their meat and fish products can be jailed for up to 12 months and fined up to $10,000.

Offenders who sell meat that has not been inspected can be jailed for a maximum of two years and fined up to $50,000.