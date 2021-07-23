Meal areas set up in malls, community centres for front-line workers

SINGAPORE - Meal areas have been set up in malls and community clubs for front-line workers to have their meals as Singapore tightens measures for the coming weeks to stem Covid-19 infections.

About 30 such venues have been set up across Singapore to provide delivery riders, safe distancing ambassadors as well as taxi and private hire drivers a place to eat at.

Sharing this in a Facebook post on Thursday (July 22), National Trades Union Congress secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said that these venues were set up by the union and its partners.

"I hope this will provide some relief for you," he said, referring to front-liners who may not be able to find areas to have their meals.

The venues made available include food courts at Jurong Point, Tampines 1 and Northpoint City, as well as various community centres.

The union will provide updates when it has arranged for other venues to be set up as meal areas for delivery riders, it said.

Under stricter measures during phase two (heightened alert) which is in place until Aug 18, dining in at indoor and outdoor food and beverage (F&B) establishments is not allowed.

F&B outlets are allowed to offer only takeaway and delivery services.

In his post, Mr Ng also thanked labour MPs and others for their support in setting up the meal areas.

A list of the available venues is available here.