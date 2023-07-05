Mdada customers still waiting for items, refunds despite firm’s aim to settle matters by June

SINGAPORE – Some customers of e-commerce firm Mdada are still owed items or refunds after months of waiting despite the live-streaming company’s earlier commitment to resolve these issues by June.

Three customers who have been waiting five to seven months for their orders told The Straits Times they have lost faith and will not purchase from the platform again.

One client, who wanted to be known only as Mrs Tan, said she spent around $4,700 to buy a luxury bracelet, T-shirt and skincare products.

Mrs Tan, in her 40s, added: “I am so appalled by their irresponsibility. They pushed the deadline time after time. We were told our orders would arrive by May, then it became June, and now it’s already July.”

Mdada, founded in September 2020, is a Singapore-based company that uses Facebook’s live stream to sell items from skincare to luxury bags.

It made headlines in 2021 for having a revenue of $3.9 million in two months, in part due to the credentials of its three co-founders – local actress Michelle Chia, Thai-Chinese actor-host Pornsak Prajakwit and local hairstylist Addy Lee.

Mr Melvin Yong, president of the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case), said in response to queries from ST that it received 50 complaints against Mdada between Jan 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.

The grouses were about not receiving orders in time, incomplete deliveries, delay in receiving refunds for non-deliveries and getting defective or incorrect products.

Case has written to Mdada to seek a resolution.

Mr Yong said, as at Tuesday, Case understands at least four consumers have not received their orders and/or refunds despite the company’s commitment to settle all outstanding orders by June.

“If Mdada is unable to fulfil outstanding orders, or if affected consumers no longer wish to proceed with their orders due to the extended delay, they should give the refunds promptly,” he added.

“It is unfair for Mdada to hold on to consumers’ monies indefinitely if they are unable to fulfil the orders.”