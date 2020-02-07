MCI launches short films by students in new series

After a night out with colleagues, a young woman who can afford only public transport pretends to hail a private car.

So begins a short film by Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student Sherry Yap, 24, whose work was launched online yesterday as part of a new series, Regardless Of, by the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI). It features five films by young Singaporeans, each less than five minutes long, on topics like transport and housing.

"We decided to collaborate with students as they offer fresh perspectives and create works that can resonate with the younger communities," said Ms Soffy Hariyanti, director of the Campaigns and Productions Department in MCI's Public Communications Division.

"We hope that after watching these films by their peers, they are better able to relate and understand how Singaporeans can benefit from government initiatives."

Six students - two each from NTU and the National University of Singapore (NUS), and one each from Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Temasek Polytechnic - were chosen after an open call in October. Creative agency Tribal Worldwide Singapore and production firm MLC TV provided help.

"We were able to observe professionals... For example, how the sound man held the boom pole and mic'd up the talents," said Temasek Poly student Ong Ren Wei, 20, who teamed up with NUS graduate Lan Yu, 25, for a short film about two families in a Build-To-Order block.

Ms Yap said her two-hander, featuring a young executive and her older colleague, helped her become a more mature writer, and was inspired by the "awkwardness" of waiting for a Grab car or public transport with people she barely knew.

Tanglin actress Jae Liew, 29, who stars in the film, was "very impressed" by Ms Yap's direction. "She knew what she wanted. It's always a good thing for us actors when the director has a very clear vision."