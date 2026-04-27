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MCE tunnel sprinklers activated after early morning fire

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The fire involved the rear tyre of a lorry.

The fire involved the rear tyre of a lorry.

PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM JEREMYSEE.SG/TIKTOK

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Rhea Yasmine

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SINGAPORE - A vehicular fire along the MCE early on April 27 momentarily closed off entrance to the expressway’s tunnel and activated the tunnel’s sprinkler system.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire along MCE towards AYE near Marina Coastal Drive exit at about 6.55am.

The fire, which involved the rear tyre of a lorry, was extinguished using a water jet, it said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

Water from the tunnel’s sprinkler system showered over passing vehicles during the incident, a video of the incident posted to TikTok showed, and at least three emergency vehicles can be seen on the left-most lane as sirens blared.

A photo of an electronic signboard shows text saying: “Fire. Tunnel closed. Must exit now.”

The tunnel entrance was closed for five minutes from 7.08am to 7.13am.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.