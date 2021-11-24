McDonald's payment services involving Visa and Mastercard disrupted for an hour

SINGAPORE - Customers who tried to pay for their McDonald's meals using Visa and Mastercard on Wednesday evening (Nov 24) could not do so due to a disruption to payment services that lasted for about an hour.

At 6.18pm, the fast food giant put up a post on Facebook saying it was "encountering issues with the payment gateway" involving Visa and Mastercard transactions.

It advised customers to continue placing their orders using the McDonald's website or mobile app and make payments through American Express, PayLah or GrabPay.

A little more than an hour later, at about 7.30pm, McDonald's posted an update on Facebook to say the payment gateway issues had been fully resolved.

When contacted by The Straits Times, a McDonald's spokesman said the affected payment services had been restored, but declined to provide further details.

This story is developing.