McDonald's new Pikachu carrier draws shorter queues than previous toy launches

SINGAPORE- The overnight queues that used to sprout up when McDonald's released new limited edition toys here were nowhere to be seen on Thursday (Sept 8), when the fast food giant launched its new Pikachu carrier.

Short queues began to form at some restaurants about 30 minutes to an hour before the 11am launch, though McDonald's employees had put up queue poles as early as two hours prior in anticipation of crowds.

When The Straits Times visited several McDonald's outlets across the island on Thursday morning, there was no hive of activity beyond the usual breakfast crowd.

While some customers had intended to queue overnight for the holders modelled in the likeness of the iconic electric mouse, the restaurant's employees had encouraged them to return in the morning as queue tickets would only be given out closer to 11am.

At around 10am, some customers could be seen enquiring about the release and joining the queue at McDonald's outlets such as at the Jem shopping mall in Jurong and the one at Ang Mo Kio Hub.

At Jem, the first person in line was a 36-year-old engineering lecturer from Singapore Polytechnic who wanted to be known as Ms Yu.

She was at the outlet at 9am, but there was no one else in line.

Ms Yu, who had previously collected the Hello Kitty and My Melody Carriers said: "It's already past 10am and there's no one. It seems like Pikachu isn't even as popular as Hello Kitty?"

"Personally, I love Pikachu. I can do without My Melody and Hello Kitty, but I must have the Pikachu (carrier)."

Ms Yu said she did not expect the queue to be as long as for the earlier carriers, but she did not expect it be so quiet either.

"But it's a good thing. If people started queuing at 4am or 5am, I would have to buy it on Carousell," she said, referring to the online marketplace.

At the Ang Mo Kio Hub outlet, restaurant staff said they had 387 sets for grabs, and that stocks would not be replenished once sold out.