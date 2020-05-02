McDonald's extends closure of Singapore outlets beyond May 5

Singaporeans looking forward to getting their Big Mac fix next Tuesday will have to wait a little longer as McDonald's Singapore said it will be closed beyond the date.

The fast-food chain said that while it is allowed to reopen from Tuesday under the essential services framework, it will remain closed "for just a little longer" for the safety and well-being of its employees and customers.

"We will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation in the community before determining an appropriate time for us to reopen," McDonald's said in a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon.

The chain serves more than six million customers every month.

In its update, the company also said it has not seen any new Covid-19 cases, and all of its seven affected employees are recovering.

The seven employees - a mix of managers and crew - worked across nine different outlets before the chain suspended its operations. None of the seven is a delivery rider.

"Many of you have sent your well-wishes - on behalf of our employees, we thank you so much," it said.

The chain added that it will continue to pay its staff during the temporary closure. "Our front-line employees are important to us and we wish for all of them to stay home a little longer," it added.

With the temporary closure of all McDonald's restaurants here, other fast-food chains such as KFC Singapore, Burger King and Pizza Hut have all seen a spike in orders.

McDonald's suspended its operations on April 19 on the advice of the Health Ministry. It employs more than 10,000 people in Singapore and operates over 135 restaurants islandwide.