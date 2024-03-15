McDonald’s online services down in S’pore amid widespread outage

The kiosks at the McDonald’s outlet at 51@AMK were in service, but employees were seen calling for customers to collect their orders as the screens that usually displayed the order numbers were turned off. Staff in the kitchen could be seen communicating orders verbally to each other.

The kiosks and screens that signalled customers’ order numbers were down at the McDonald’s outlet at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, said Mr Tan Boon Leng, 45.

Without the electronic system, restaurant empoyees took orders via slips of paper and collected payment in cash, said Mr Tan, who works in a bank. Order numbers were written on slips of paper, which were handed to customers, he added.

“The staff looked flustered. I think the crowd wasn’t disgruntled or anything because it was still early (before dinner), but I suspect that there might be some confusion during peak hours,” he told ST at around 6.15pm.

At 7.20pm, he visited the same outlet and said the system was back in operation.

McDonald’s in Australia, Hong Kong and Japan also reported system issues on March 15. Social media users have also complained of disruptions across Europe.

McDonald’s Japan, which suspended operations at an unspecified number of its roughly 2,900 outlets in the country, tweeted: “There is currently a system failure. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and ask that you please wait for a while until the service is restored.”

On the McDonald’s Hong Kong website, the company said a computer system failure had caused the issue and customers are advised to order from staff at store counters.

In Australia, the company’s spokesman said it is aware of a technology outage impacting its restaurants nationwide and is working to resolve the issue.

A customer from Australia said on social media platform X that food and electronic payment were still available at the physical outlets, but another customer said it was “impossible to buy anything” via drive-through or online.