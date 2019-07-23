MBS to kick off annual charity festival in August

From Aug 2 to 4, members of the public will help to raise funds for over 80 charities in Singapore when they visit selected attractions at Marina Bay Sands.

Proceeds from the ArtScience Museum, Sands SkyPark Observation Deck, the Sampan Rides and Digital Light Canvas over the three days will be donated to Community Chest.

This is part of Marina Bay Sands' annual Sands for Singapore Charity Festival, which is in its seventh year. Held under the integrated resort's Corporate Social Responsibility programme Sands for Singapore, the festival has raised over $23 million since 2013.

Capping off the three-day festival is the ninth annual Community Chest Heartstrings Walk and Race to the Sky Vertical Marathon on Aug 4. Jointly organised by Marina Bay Sands and Community Chest, the 4km walk along the Marina Bay Waterfront Circuit will begin at the Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza.

Corporate teams can look forward to winning attractive prizes when they participate in the vertical marathon, which is a climb up 57 floors to Sands SkyPark observation Deck.

This year, Marina Bay Sands also launched the Sands for Singapore mini-series as part of the charity festival.

The first video spotlights Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore (CPAS), with the story of a bus driver who ferries beneficiaries of CPAS using a special hydraulic bus equipped with dedicated wheelchair spaces. The purchase of this bus was made possible with a $160,000 donation from Marina Bay Sands last year.

Other organisations will be featured in upcoming videos, with details to be announced at a later date.

Members of the public and corporate teams can register for activities during the charity festival on the Community Chest website.