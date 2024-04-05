MBS expansion, including new 4th tower, set for completion by July 2029

SINGAPORE - Marina Bay Sands (MBS) will start full-scale construction of its expansion – which includes a fourth tower and a 15,000-seat entertainment arena – by July 2025, as the multi-billion-dollar project enters the final phase of design improvements.

Construction is targeted to be completed by July 2029, MBS said in a statement on April 5.

The latest artist’s impression released by the integrated resort showed the entertainment arena positioned between its existing property and the fourth tower. The arena, which MBS hopes will “help attract top entertainers from Asia and around the world”, will also have a more open frontage, MBS said.

Previously, the upcoming fourth tower had been positioned next to the existing property, with the arena farther away.

The expansion is designed by Safdie Architects, the firm behind the existing property, led by architect Moshe Safdie.

It will include a luxury hotel tower with a sky roof, a 15,000-seat entertainment arena and an additional premium Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences & exhibitions) spaces, as well as new food and beverage and nightlife offerings, said MBS.

Mr Patrick Dumont, president and chief operating officer of Las Vegas Sands, MBS’ parent company, said: “The all-suite hotel tower will set new standards of hospitality, the state-of-the-art arena will help attract the highest-calibre global entertainment events and artists, and the additional convention and exhibition space will extend the success of Singapore as a leading Mice destination.

“This significant investment in Singapore will help ensure Marina Bay Sands is ideally positioned to grow its economic, employment and visitorship contributions in the years ahead.”

Mr Dumont also highlighted the development’s potential to drive tourism growth for Singapore.

The expansion project is distinct from a US$1.75 billion (S$2.36 billion) reinvestment in the existing property, the largest reinvestment since the integrated resort’s opening in 2010.

Already, the refurbishment has revitalised the hotel’s Towers 1 and 2, introducing new dining options and luxury lifestyle amenities tailored to high-value travellers.

The refurbishment effort will now shift towards the hotel’s Tower 3, the lobby and Sands SkyPark, and will feature new premium dining and retail offerings and a transformed lobby, among other things.