MBS cancels Feb 6 CNY drone show, citing ‘unforeseen circumstances’

SINGAPORE – Marina Bay Sands (MBS) announced on Feb 6 that a drone show scheduled for that evening has been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The show, named The Legend Of The Dragon Gate – Drone Show by the Bay, was originally set for 8pm at the Marina Bay waterfront.

It had been touted as the highlight of MBS’ Chinese New Year light up event, which will still be taking place as scheduled, at 7.30pm.

MBS announced the cancellation in a Facebook post at about 2pm, and also apologised for the inconvenience caused.

The first drone show will now happen on Feb 10, followed by additional shows on Feb 11, 12, 16, 17 and 18. All the displays are scheduled to take place at 8pm.