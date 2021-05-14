Thomson-East Coast Line's new Mayflower station to have bird sculptures, Springleaf station gets tree of memories

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung gave a sneak peek of the stations that are due to open in the third quarter of this year.PHOTOS: ONG YE KUNG/FACEBOOK
SINGAPORE - The six Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) stage two stations, from Springleaf to Caldecott, have each been carefully designed with unique features.

On Friday (May 14), Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung, in a Facebook post, gave a sneak peek of the six stations that are due to open in the third quarter of this year.

A photograph he attached of Mayflower station shows a bird sculpture perched above an exit sign. These are scattered throughout the station, inspired by the bird-watching community in the Kebun Baru area, Mr Ong said.

Springleaf MRT station has an art piece featuring a sprawling tree of memories over its lift shaft, including a reference to the famous Ampang yong tau foo dish. Caldecott station has a unique X architecture feature.

Other MRT stations, especially the newer ones constructed in recent years, also have distinguishing features. Geylang Bahru station on the Downtown Line features leaf-like architecture and has artworks that bring back memories of the construction and industrial background of the estate.

Fort Canning Station on the Downtown Line has a green theme to reflect its natural surroundings.

The other three stations on TEL stage two are Lentor, Bright Hill and Upper Thomson.

