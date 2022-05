SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver his annual May Day Rally speech at D'Marquee, Downtown East on Sunday (May 1).

He will address about 1,000 union leaders and tripartite partners of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), who will be present physically at the hybrid event - while some will join in virtually.

His address will be followed by a speech by NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng and the May Day Resolution by NTUC President Mary​ Liew.