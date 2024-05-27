Maximum fine for workplace safety breaches to be raised from $20k to $50k from June 1

SINGAPORE - From June, companies breaching safety regulations will face a higher maximum fine of $50,000, and construction sites with a contract sum of at least $5 million must install surveillance cameras.

The increased fine from June 1 will apply to all industries under the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Act Subsidiary Legislation for offences which are a major cause of death, serious injury, or a dangerous occurrence such as explosions.

Offences include failing to have protective structures to prevent falls, not appointing competent people to perform critical duties and failing to inspect or maintain equipment such as cranes and scaffolds.

The move comes after Singapore’s workplace fatality and major injury rates dipped to record lows in 2023, not including 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted work.

Thirty-six workers died in 2023, a 21.7 per cent drop from the 46 deaths in 2022, and there were 590 major injuries in 2023, down from 614 in 2022.

On the decision to implement stricter measures despite low incident rates, Senior Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad said on May 27: “We don’t want to have a situation where we are complacent. We don’t want to be a one-hit wonder.

“We had a record low year last year, but let’s bear in mind as well that in the year before that we were still grappling with high (fatality and major injury) rates. Therefore, we wanted to ensure that this is sustainable over time.”

He was speaking at a visit to Serangoon Polyclinic’s worksite in Upper Serangoon Road.

It is located opposite Nex shopping mall and Serangoon MRT station and is slated to open by 2025.

During the visit, the project’s main contractor, Zheng Keng Engineering and Construction, showed the media their WSH measures.

These include a video surveillance system to detect workers not wearing their helmets and vests properly.

MOM said the increase in maximum fines will strengthen ownership and accountability of WSH, particularly among senior company leadership, who are responsible for shaping the safety culture at the workplace.

Also from June 1, video systems must be deployed at construction sites for projects valued at $5 million or more.