Materials from retired A380 aircraft upcycled and given new lease of life

SINGAPORE - Premium leather seat covers and seat buckles from retired Singapore Airlines' (SIA) A380 aircraft were among materials converted to make a backpack, dog accessories and other lifestyle products.

The backpack and dog accessories projects bagged the first prize in the pre-tertiary and tertiary category respectively in the Upcycling Challenge.

The winners were announced on Friday (April 29).

The challenge was jointly organised by the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) and SIA, and was held at the SUTD campus in Changi.

It seeks to promote awareness about design and upcycling among tertiary and pre-tertiary students.

Sponsored by Kris+, first prize winners for both categories were awarded $3,000 worth of KrisPay miles, second prize winners $2,000 and third prize winners $1,000.

Nanyang Girls' High School won the top prize in the pre-tertiary category.

The six-member team's project was titled Leathair Bag. They used business class leather dress covers as well as a seat buckle to create a backpack large enough to carry A4 paper and laptops .

Secondary four student Pang Hui Ren, who led the team, said: "It was challenging when we received the materials, as we had to conceive and visualise how it could be put together.

"This competition has allowed us to see how we can repurpose things meaningfully, as we did not expect that the seat covers could be converted into new bags."

Lucas Goh, 22 who led his team, Airborne, won the top prize in the tertiary category.

His team designed aviator-themed canine products targeted at aviation enthusiasts and dog owners, which included a leather training sling bag and a chew toy.

The SUTD first year student's team consisted of another student from SUTD and one from NUS.