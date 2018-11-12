Massive security operation for Asean Summit

About 5,000 Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers are joining a massive security operation to guard the 33rd Asean Summit, which is taking place at Suntec Singapore convention centre this week.

The five-day series of meetings began yesterday and the area around the venue has been declared an enhanced security special event area, where strict security checks and measures will be enforced.

The summit will host leaders and their delegations from around the world, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is visiting Singapore for the first time.

SPF director of operations How Kwang Hwee said security arrangements required a multi-agency effort, adding: "The police are in charge of security and we are supported by other security agencies from the Home Team departments, the Singapore Armed Forces and the auxiliary police force."

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS: 5,000 police officers to ensure security during summit