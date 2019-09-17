Massive jam after PIE accident, man taken to hospital

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) yesterday morning.

The accident, on the first day of school after the one-week holiday, caused a massive traffic jam that took several hours to clear.

Police said they were alerted to an accident on the PIE, towards Changi Airport and before Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, at 6.30am.

A motorcycle, two cars and a lorry, which was towing a truck, were involved in the accident.

Police said the motorcyclist was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

At 9am, over two hours after the incident, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) was still warning motorists on its Twitter account that the accident resulted in traffic congestion on the PIE from Clementi Avenue 6 to the accident site before the Lorong 6 Toa Payoh exit. "Avoid lanes 1 and 2," LTA said on Twitter.

In a separate tweet at about 9.15am, Changi Airport said commuters might take longer than usual to travel to the airport due to an incident on the PIE.

"Passengers are advised to check traffic conditions and consider an alternate route," it said.

Police are investigating the accident.

Prisca Ang