Masks will remain mandatory even as curbs ease

This is despite the easing of Covid-19 measures as Singapore moves towards phase three of reopening.
This is despite the easing of Covid-19 measures as Singapore moves towards phase three of reopening.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Wearing a mask outside the home will remain mandatory, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu in Parliament yesterday. This is despite the easing of Covid-19 measures as Singapore moves towards phase three of reopening.

