Maserati crashes into tree; driver has minor injuries

A 30-year-old Maserati driver escaped with minor injuries after the car crashed into a tree along Lorong 1 Toa Payoh yesterday afternoon.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman said that at 1.05pm, it was alerted to a road traffic accident near Block 106 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

The police said the male driver refused to be taken to the hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the car had self-skidded.

Investigations are ongoing, the police added.

Last month, five people were killed after the BMW M4 coupe they were in slammed into the front of a shophouse in Tanjong Pagar Road. The car had skidded for two seconds before it spun out of control and slammed into the shophouse.