Maserati crashes into tree; driver has minor injuries

The Maserati crashed into a tree near Block 106 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh yesterday afternoon. The police said the 30-year-old male driver refused to be taken to the hospital.
The Maserati crashed into a tree near Block 106 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh yesterday afternoon. The police said the 30-year-old male driver refused to be taken to the hospital.PHOTO: SG VIGILANTE/ FACEBOOK
  • Published
    1 hour ago

A 30-year-old Maserati driver escaped with minor injuries after the car crashed into a tree along Lorong 1 Toa Payoh yesterday afternoon.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman said that at 1.05pm, it was alerted to a road traffic accident near Block 106 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

The police said the male driver refused to be taken to the hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the car had self-skidded.

Investigations are ongoing, the police added.

Last month, five people were killed after the BMW M4 coupe they were in slammed into the front of a shophouse in Tanjong Pagar Road. The car had skidded for two seconds before it spun out of control and slammed into the shophouse.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 25, 2021, with the headline 'Maserati crashes into tree; driver has minor injuries'. Subscribe
Topics: 