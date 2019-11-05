MAS unveils 2020 Year of the Rat Chinese Almanac coins

SINGAPORE - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has unveiled the 2020 Year of the Rat Almanac coins on Tuesday (Nov 5).

It is the fourth issue in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series, which is issued over a span of 12 years, from 2017 to 2028.

Each year's issue depicts a zodiac animal in a park or natural landscape in Singapore.

The 2020 Year of the Rat coins feature the rat with Sungei Buloh wetland reserve in the background.

The coins will be available in 10 different versions, comprising various metallic compositions, minting relief effects and shapes, the MAS said in a press release.

The face value of the coins - which are in gold, silver or nickel-plated zinc - range from $2 to $200.

Special premium sets consisting of various coin combinations will also be available, the MAS said.

The coins will be issued and sold by The Singapore Mint where pre-orders can be placed from Tuesday to Dec 16.

Balloting will be held if there is oversubscription.