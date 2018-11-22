MAS unveils 2019 Year of the Boar coins

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) unveiled the 2019 Year of the Boar Almanac coins yesterday.

It is the third issue in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series, which is issued over a span of 12 years, from last year to 2028.

Each year's issue will depict a zodiac animal in a park or natural landscape setting in Singapore.

The Year of the Boar coins feature the boar with Pulau Ubin in the background.

The coins will be available in 10 different versions, comprising various metallic compositions, minting relief effects and shapes, the MAS said yesterday. Materials include silver, gold and nickel-plated zinc.

The face value of the coins ranges from $2 to $200.

Special premium sets consisting of various coin combinations will also be available, the MAS said.

The coins will be issued on Jan 1 and sold by The Singapore Mint. Orders must be placed by phone or online by Dec 16.

Balloting will be held if there is an oversubscription.