Marvel’s Avengers to assemble at Changi Airport’s Jewel for June school break, Hasbro arrives at T3

SINGAPORE - The Avengers will be taking a much-needed break from saving the universe and instead assemble amid the lush greenery in Jewel at Changi Airport for the June school holidays.

From Friday to Aug 13, visitors will be treated to interactive exhibits celebrating 60 years of Marvel’s Avengers at Jewel Changi Airport.

Over at Terminal 3, larger-than-life versions of timeless classics from Hasbro Gaming, including Monopoly, Hungry Hungry Hippos and Twister are likely to keep young and old alike entertained for hours.