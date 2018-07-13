Marry or have children and get free modules, SUSS tells part-time students

SINGAPORE - From July 23, part-time adult students of the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) who marry or have children during their course of study will receive free modules, the university announced on Friday (July 13).

This Marriage and Baby Bonus scheme is “in support of Singapore’s continued focus on encouraging marriage and parenthood”, it said in a statement.

To qualify for the scheme, the candidate must register his or her marriage, or a child’s birth or adoption, on or after the implementation date.

The candidate must also be Singapore citizens or permanent residents who are at least 21 years old.

Those who qualify can redeem either two free modules, with a maximum of five credit units per module, or one 10-credit unit module.

Each module of five credit units would typically cost about $2,000 before the government subsidies kick in. After subsidies are applied, a student has to pay about $1,000.

A module with 10 credit units costs $2,600 to $4,000. After subsidies, it costs between $1,100 and $1,800.

The scheme is open to all fee-paying SUSS students who are enrolled in a part-time programme, including undergraduate, law and postgraduate programmes.

Students on SUSS scholarship or company sponsorship are not eligible for the scheme.

Mr Safeel Noor, 23, a part-time psychology and sociology student, said: “I think students here (who want to get married) would benefit from this programme, because the point of these part-time courses is to make ourselves more marketable as we advance into the working world.

“This scheme may also help Singapore’s declining birth rate.”

Ms Andrea Chua, 27, is studying art education and psychology part-time in SUSS while working as a graphic designer.

Said Ms Chua, who got married last year: “I would love to apply for the scheme as I enjoy learning new things to upskill myself.”

She added that with the skills she could pick up from taking the extra modules, she would be able to advance faster in her job, and save more money to buy a house and pay for her future children’s expenses.

