Drugs worth $49,000 seized in CNB raid; married couple among 77 arrested

SINGAPORE - Drugs worth about $49,000 in total were seized and 77 suspects arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) following an islandwide operation between Monday and Friday.

About 45g of heroin, 250g of methamphetamine or Ice, 250g of cannabis, 2g of ketamine, four Ecstasy tablets and 27 Erimin-5 tablets were seized during the operation.

In a statement on Friday, the CNB said that the operation covered areas such as Bedok, Changi, Woodlands and Yishun.

In one instance, a Singaporean man and a woman, both 34, were arrested on Wednesday in the vicinity of MacPherson.

The man was driving a car and got into a traffic accident with a lorry near Yishun Avenue 7 early on Wednesday morning and fled the scene.

The police then recovered 55g of cannabis, 18g of Ice, two tablets and fragments of Ecstasy, and various drug utensils from the car and a bag the man dropped at a nearby residential block.

The same evening, police and CNB officers arrested the woman in the MacPherson area. She then led officers to the man who was hiding in a nearby residential unit.

At the residential unit, officers seized about 10g of heroin, 7g of Ice, and various drug paraphernalia.

They also found a parcel containing various drug utensils, allegedly left for the man, on another floor in the same residential block.

The day before, CNB officers arrested a married couple, a 37-year-old Singaporean man and a 33-year-old Singapore permanent resident, in the vicinity of Bedok Reservoir Road. A small amount of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the man.

Superintendent Mohaideen Abdul Kadir, deputy commanding officer of the CNB enforcement “J” division, said that the bureau will continue its enforcement efforts to combat the scourge of drugs, and launch “timely enforcement operations” to neutralise drug activities.

“We must remember that drugs cause harm and suffering not only to those who abuse them, but also to their families.”

Investigations into all of the arrested suspects are ongoing.