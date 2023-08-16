Marriages in Singapore can be registered online from Sept 25

SINGAPORE - From Sept 25, couples here will be able to have their marriage registered online on the enhanced Our Marriage Journey portal by the Registry of Marriages (ROM).

This was announced in a joint statement by the Ministry of Social and Family Development and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth on Wednesday.

The enhanced ROM portal turns the entire marriage process digital, from application to the issuing of marriage certificates.

Couples can make their statutory declarations digitally with their personal details auto-filled from Singpass, instead of having to verify their documents and sign their declaration in person at the ROM at 7 Canning Rise.

This applies to Singaporeans or permanent residents aged 21 and above who are marrying for the first time. Others will still need to make the trip to the ROM to have their documents verified.

For Muslim marriages, the Wali - the bride’s lawful guardian - must be her biological father.

Muslim couples are required to meet their naib kadi, or wedding solemniser, before their solemnisation ceremony. Couples can book the session on the enhanced ROM portal.

The option of video-link solemnisation that was introduced amid the Covid-19 pandemic will also become permanent. The couple must be in Singapore to go through the virtual solemnisation.

During the solemnisation ceremony, couples will no longer be legally required to sign a hardcopy marriage certificate.

Instead, they will be issued a digital certificate via e-mail after the ceremony, which serves as proof of marriage for verification purposes.

ROM will issue the digital certificate for couples who submit their marriage application on or after Sept 25, while the Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM) will do so in 2024.

Couples can sign a ceremonial certificate for keepsake during the solemnisation ceremony. They can customise this certificate to their liking and print it themselves, or request one from ROM.