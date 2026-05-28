Mark Ronson, Goo Goo Dolls and eclectic DJ line-up to play at 2026 F1 Singapore GP

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The Goo Goo Dolls and Mark Ronson will be part of the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix entertainment line-up.

SINGAPORE - Mark Ronson, the Goo Goo Dolls and Major Lazer Soundsystem will headline a multi-genre musical line-up on the sidelines of the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, which is also hosting a Sprint race for the first time.

Entertainment at the Singapore GP, to be held over the Oct 9-11 weekend, will also feature TOKiMONSTA, ZHU, DJ Snake and Rev Run with organisers looking to put an EDM spin to the 2026 weekend music festival at a new Barge Stage.

New Zealand art rock group Split Enz and American rock band Goo Goo Dolls will play the Wharf Stage on Oct 9 and 10 respectively.

The headline act for Oct 11 as well as the artiste line-up for the main Padang Stage will be announced shortly, said organisers Singapore GP.

Qualifying for the first Sprint race in Singapore will take place on Oct 9, with the race on the following evening, the same day as qualifying for the Singapore GP.

The main race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit is set to flag off at 8pm on Oct 11.

Single-day grandstand and walkabout tickets are available for purchase across selected categories, ranging from S$198 to S$1,198.