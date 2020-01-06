Mark of honour at funeral of ex-chief of defence force

The Singapore national flag was draped over the casket of the country's second chief of defence force, Lieutenant-General (retired) Ng Jui Ping, yesterday morning as a mark of honour at Mandai Crematorium.

Mr Ng, who became chief of army in 1990 before serving as chief of defence force from 1992 to 1995, was was accorded a military-assisted funeral, which included military personnel as coffin bearers, and a lone bugler at his farewell.

Mr Ng died last Wednesday at the age of 71. He was among the inaugural batch of commissioned officers to be trained locally in the early years of the Singapore Armed Forces, and played a key role in setting its culture and tone, and in its transformation.

He leaves behind his wife Esther, two daughters and five grandchildren.