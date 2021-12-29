Maritime sector gets extended support amid prevailing travel restrictions, border control measures

SINGAPORE - The maritime sector will continue to receive Covid-19 support, with relief measures that were set to expire this month extended until June next year.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the latest extension of the MaritimeSG Together Package will provide continued support for the regional ferry services sector and Singaporean seafarers who remain affected by prevailing travel restrictions and border control measures.

A $3 million recovery grant for regional ferry service operators and regional ferry terminal operator Singapore Cruise Centre will be extended for another six months. It was originally due to lapse on Dec 31.

The grant was introduced in June to provide eligible regional ferry operators and Singapore Cruise Centre with funding for projects that improve the implementation of safe management measures for safe sea travels.

For example, the grant has helped Singapore Cruise Centre procure disinfection robots for use at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal. Batam Fast Ferry also tapped the grant to adopt an electronic seating system to facilitate contact tracing on regional ferries.

MPA is also extending economic relief measures for regional ferry operators and Singapore Cruise Centre as they prepare for the easing of travel restrictions.

An office rental rebate of 30 per cent will be extended from Jan 1 to June 30. It will be computed based on the latest contractual base rent as at Dec 31.

A 30 per cent rebate on counter rental and overnight berthing will also be extended during the same period for regional ferry operators and their ferries at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal and the regional ferry terminal at HarbourFront Centre.

The current level for both rebates is 50 per cent until Dec 31.

There will also be continued support for Singaporean seafarers facing difficulties securing shipboard employment due to border control measures and crew change restrictions.

MPA, the Singapore Maritime Officers' Union and the Singapore Organisation of Seamen will extend the Seafarers Relief Package to June 30.

Eligible Singaporean seafarers who are unable to secure shipboard employment between Jan 1 and June 30 next year can receive up to $700 per month, for a maximum of nine months.

They can currently get up to $800 a month, for a maximum of six months, if they are unable to do so until Dec 31.

MPA did not specify how much the latest extension will cost, but it noted that it has committed more than $36 million since the MaritimeSG Together Package was rolled out in May last year.

Its chief executive Quah Ley Hoon said: "While economic conditions and most shipping sectors are showing improvement today, MPA remains committed to support the regional ferry services sector and local seafarers who continue to face uncertainty."