Marine sector bosses, workers to take more responsibility for workplace safety under new guidelines

SINGAPORE - Revised guidelines for marine industries will require top management and workers to take greater responsibility for workplace safety and health.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad launched the revised guidelines on the implementation of a workplace safety and health (WSH) management system for marine industries on Wednesday, during a seminar organised by the WSH Council and the Association of Singapore Marine Industries.

Courses for top management will be revamped to include training on approved codes of practice, and a new training video on these codes of practice will be introduced to further guide people in management on the necessary steps to take to fulfil their legal duties, Mr Zaqy said at the WSH Council seminar.

He also said that marine industries have seen an improvement in their WSH track record, from four accidents resulting in five fatalities in the first eight months of 2022, or an average of 0.6 fatalities a month, to zero accidents since the start of a heightened safety period (HSP) on Sept 1, 2022.

The six-month HSP, which will run till Feb 28, was instituted by the Ministry of Manpower after a spate of work-related deaths and injuries earlier in 2022.

Mr Zaqy added that the monthly average number of major injuries in the marine industries more than halved from 1.5 before the HSP to 0.7 from September to November.

“This shows that when companies get serious and commit to WSH, accidents can be prevented,” he said.

Nationwide, the average number of workplace fatalities per month fell from 4.5 in January to August 2022 to 2.5 from September to December, said Mr Zaqy.

Noting that there were four workplace fatalities in December, Mr Zaqy added that commitment and focus on WSH has to be sustained.

He urged companies to constantly update their WSH management systems to account for foreseeable risks, properly implementing risk-control measures and safe work procedures, as well as ensuring workers know the necessary steps to take to prevent accidents.

The revised guidelines also aim to provide guidance to companies and their workers regarding the adherence of safety and health measures.

These include urging ground staff to be alert to any safety lapses and to stop work and report safety risks immediately, as well as encouraging companies to have a robust management system to ensure a sustained reduction in workplace fatalities and injuries.

Mr Zaqy said: “It is crucial that we take time to take care of our safety and health. We must always prioritise WSH and not be complacent, skimping on good safety and health practices.”