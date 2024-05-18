Marine Parade Town Council to step up checks after falling concrete from HDB roof damages car

SINGAPORE - Concrete pieces from the roof of a Marine Parade Housing Board flat fell off and damaged a car’s windshield on May 15, prompting the estate’s town council to bring forward its inspection of the building facade for residents’ safety.

In response to The Straits Times' query, the Marine Parade Town Council said on May 17 that they were alerted to the incident at Block 47 Marine Crescent at about 7.25am on May 15.

Staff members were deployed to assess the area immediately, the town council said, adding that no one was injured.

But the rear windshield of a car parked near the block was damaged “due to the spalling concrete”, said the town council.

“We have since reached out to the owner of the vehicle to provide further assistance,” it added.

The town council said the affected area has been cleaned up and cordoned off, and it has arranged for the repairs of the external facade.

The last inspection on the building facade was done about five years ago, the town council said, adding that such inspections are held once every seven years.