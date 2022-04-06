Marine Parade, Central libraries to close for revamps

Marine Parade Public Library was a frequent hang-out for Ms Ho Jung-An when she was in primary school, and she was a student volunteer there during her secondary school days.

Now an account executive at a public relations agency, the 25-year-old still finds herself dropping by the library sometimes when she has work to finish.

But from May 9, the library will be closed for three years, till 2025, as part of the rejuvenation plan for the Marine Parade Community Building - which the library is located in - said the National Library Board in a press statement yesterday.

"It's quite sad to hear that it'll get an entire makeover. I can almost feel a part of me or my history being taken away from me, in a sense," Ms Ho said.

"I don't frequent it as much as I'd like to... but it's nice to see it there when I pass by on the bus or on foot."

Still, Ms Ho agreed that the library was due for some refurbishment.

Meanwhile, for the first time since it opened in 2005, the Central Public Library in Victoria Street will be closed from June 13. It is expected to reopen in the first half of next year.

Private university student Thalia Mariman, 22, visits the Central Public Library twice a week to study.

Although it is not the closest library to her home, she prefers to go there as she finds the place comforting.

She said: "I'll definitely miss going there when it is closed, as it has become part of my weekly routine. But I'm sure the other libraries are as nice and conducive to work in. Maybe it's time for me to explore (other locations)."