Marina operations at Sentosa Cove resume after fire partially sank luxury yacht

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The cause of the fire involving Eagle Wings III yacht berthed at the ONE°15 Marina Club remains under investigation.

SINGAPORE – Marina operations at the ONE°15 Marina Club in Sentosa Cove have resumed, following clearance by the authorities after a fire partially sank a luxury yacht there on the morning of June 7.

“The affected berth remains closed as a precaution, with appropriate safety and environmental barriers in place,” said ONE°15 Marina Club on June 8 in response to queries. The clubhouse remains fully operational.

“The safety and well-being of our members, guests, staff and partners remain our highest priority,” it added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, said ONE°15 Marina Club, which also confirmed that the incident involved Eagle Wings III berthed at the marina. No injuries were reported.

“We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities and provide updates as appropriate as the investigation progresses.”

Eagle Wings III was a Ferretti superyacht under EagleWings Yacht Charter – the charting arm under EagleWings Group founded in 2016 by Julian Theng and his sister, Lisa Theng. The boat features a dining area and jacuzzi, and can cater to about 50 guests, according to charter listings.

In a Facebook post on June 7, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at about 8.10am to a fire involving a yacht that was engulfed in flames.

SCDF’s land-based resources arrived at the scene and deployed a water jet from a pontoon to fight the fire. As the yacht started drifting away from the pontoon, SCDF activated its marine vessel for support.

In images captured by The Straits Times at about 2pm, around six hours after smoke was first reported from the vessel, most of the yacht was submerged under water.