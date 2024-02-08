Marina Gardens Crescent site not awarded as sole bid ‘too low’: URA

SINGAPORE - In a widely watched Government Land Sales (GLS) tender decision award, the tender for a 99-year leasehold plot in Marina Gardens Crescent has not been awarded.

“The sole bid submitted by GuocoLand (Singapore), Intrepid Investments and TID Residential is assessed to be too low,” the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said on Feb 8.

“The site will now be made available on the reserve list of the first half 2024 GLS (Government Land Sales) Programme, to allow interested tenderers to submit applications for the sale of the site with a minimum price that is acceptable to the government,” it added.

The white site in Marina South - designated for residential and commercial development - fetched just one bid of nearly S$770.5 million or S$984 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) at a tender that closed on Jan 18.

The Business Times reported that the land rate was significantly below market expectations.

It was nearly 30 per cent lower than the S$1,402 psf ppr that Kingsford Group paid for a neighbouring plot in Marina Gardens Lane at a state tender that closed in June last year. Kingsford’s S$1.03 billion plot is zoned for residential use with commercial space at the first storey. It can generate about 790 private homes, similar to the 775 private housing units for the Marina Gardens Crescent plot.

URA launched the Marina Gardens Crescent plot for sale by tender in June 2023 under the confirmed list of the H1 2023 GLS Programme.

Sites on the confirmed list are launched for sale according to schedule, regardless of demand.

Sites on the reserve list are launched only when developer has given an undertaking to offer a minimum bid price at tender that is acceptable to the government.

The Marina Gardens Crescent plot is right next to Marina South MRT station. It can be developed to a maximum gross floor area (GFA) of nearly 783,000 sq ft, about 6 per cent more than the 738,000 sq ft maximum GFA stipulated for the plot that went to Kingsford.

URA said it awarded the plot in Media Circle that was offered at the same tender closing on Jan 18 to the highest bidder, a tie-up between CNQC Realty (Clementi) and Forsea Residence.

Their bid price of nearly S$395.3 million worked out to S$1,191 psf ppr. CNQC Realty is controlled by Qingjian Realty.

The 99-year leasehold plot is zoned residential with commercial space on the first storey. It fetched three bids.

THE BUSINESS TIMES