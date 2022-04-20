Marina Bay underground cooling network expands to include MBS 4th tower, NS Square

SINGAPORE - The underground cooling network at Marina Bay district - already the world's largest - is expanding, with five future developments to be connected to it, bringing sustainable cooling further into the city centre.

NS Square and the fourth tower at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) are among the new developments to be connected to the district cooling network, which will comprise a total of 28 buildings, said SP Group on Wednesday (April 20).

The upcoming NS Square will replace the Marina Bay floating platform, and is due to be completed by 2026; the MBS integrated resort expansion, which the fourth tower is part of, has been reported to be on track for completion in the same year.

The other three buildings to be connected to the network are: 8 Shenton Way, also known as the former AXA Tower, the commercial component of 80 Anson Road, also known the former Fuji Xerox Towers, and IOI Central Boulevard Towers.

A district cooling network supplies the cooling needs of buildings using centralised chiller plants, doing away with the need for members of the network to purchase their own plants. By sharing the load of cooling and optimising energy consumption, members lower carbon emissions and save costs.

The future expansion comes as Singapore moves to lower carbon emissions to net zero by or around 2050, according to a recent report commissioned by the Energy Market Authority, which identified district cooling as a means of reducing electricity usage.

SP Group's network is projected to help the Marina Bay district reduce carbon emissions by almost 20,000 tonnes annually, which is the equivalent of removing about 17,700 cars off the roads, while providing the same level of cooling comfort.

More than 2km of underground insulated pipes will be added to the network to supply chilled water to new partners by around early 2025, SP Group told the media in a briefing last week.

Commencing operations in 2006, the Marina Bay district cooling network was first set up with one chiller plant in One Raffles Quay before expanding to another in MBS, located about 25m below the surface, and a smaller satellite plant in One Marina Boulevard.

With no need to invest in their own chillers, building owners are expected to save on equipment, operating and maintenance costs, thus reducing the total cost of ownership by up to 15 per cent, said SP Group.

On Wednesday, owners of the five future buildings affirmed their commitment to joining the network.

Mr Chia Ngiang Hong, group general manager of City Developments Limited (CDL) that will run a commercial building at 80 Anson Road, said: "This partnership reaffirms our support of global climate action and commitment to achieve net zero operational carbon emissions by 2030 for all our wholly owned assets and developments under direct operational and management control."

Beyond these buildings, SP Group has ambitions to extend the network to the neighbouring Central Business District.