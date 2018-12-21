Marina Bay light shows to ring in New Year

The community will take centre stage at this year's Marina Bay Singapore Countdown, whose dazzling light projections will feature artworks by students and beneficiaries of local schools and welfare organisations.

Members of the public can visit the Marina Bay precinct to catch the light projection shows every night from next Wednesday to New Year's Eve. The landmarks lending their facades for the projections include The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, the ArtScience Museum and the Merlion.

Said Mr Jason Chen, director of place management at the Urban Redevelopment Authority, which is presenting the countdown event: "This year, we wanted to do something different that involves community outreach and, with that intention, we reached out to schools and several voluntary welfare organisations (VWOs)."

Adapting the artworks into projection content helps to raise awareness of the VWOs, he said, and members of the public who donate to the organisations can help the beneficiaries realise their dreams and aspirations.

From next Wednesday to New Year's Eve, the facade of The Fullerton Hotel will be illuminated with artworks by beneficiaries of the Association for Persons with Special Needs (APSN) and the Metta Welfare Association (Metta).

Visitors can watch the whimsical projection shows at 15-minute intervals from 8pm to 10.30pm next Wednesday to Dec 30, and from 8pm to 11.30pm on New Year's Eve.

Among the artworks is My House by APSN beneficiary Muhammad Hasreen Muhd Hasron, 14; it features his neighbourhood in Ang Mo Kio. Another piece is The Colourful School Bus by Lee Yang Lian, 15, also an APSN beneficiary.

Other contributors include students and alumni of Metta School and resident artists of Arts@Metta, a service that aims to equip young people who have special needs with life skills that promote integration, independence and employment.

The artworks include a painting of orchids by Mr Seah Chee Meng, 30, a resident batik artist at Arts@Metta, and a batik painting titled The Eye by Mr Luke Ng, 20, a graduate of Metta School.

At the ArtScience Museum, the projections, adapted from artworks by beneficiaries of social service organisation AWWA and the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore, are on from Dec 29 to New Year's Eve between 8.15pm and 10.30pm.

The Merlion will feature works created by Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts students on Dec 29 and 30 from 8pm to 10.30pm, and on New Year's Eve from 8pm to 11.30pm.

The projection shows are part of the Build A Dream initiative, which is aimed at supporting the less fortunate in their personal development and in fulfilling their dreams.

On New Year's Eve, an array of activities and programmes will culminate in a spectacular seven-minute fireworks display set against Singapore's city skyline at midnight.

The initiative is presented by the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown, in partnership with the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre.

Revellers can enjoy live performances at Mediacorp's Let's Celebrate 2019 countdown concert at The Promontory; a series of free programmes at the Esplanade; the Food Truck Fest at the Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza from 5pm to 1am; and the Prudential Marina Bay Carnival at the Bayfront Event Space from 4pm to 2am.

At The Float@Marina Bay, the Star Island Singapore Countdown Edition, a multi-sensory fireworks musical, is set to wow the audience with performances by taiko drummers, dancers and fire performers.