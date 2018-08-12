Marina Bay Cruise Centre's false ceiling panels 'come loose' after RSAF show; repairs made

SINGAPORE - The dramatic aerial display by the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) at the weekend was moving in more ways than one. False ceiling panels came loose at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore (MBCCS) after a show on Saturday (Aug 11) morning .

An MBCCS spokesman confirmed that some panels had "come loose" but no one was hurt. The affected panels were also removed.

She added that the second aerial display in the afternoon did not cause further issues.

According to Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao, the incident did not affect the arrival and departure timings of vessels.

In response to ST's queries, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said the RSAF was informed after Saturday morning's (Aug 11) RSAF50 aerial display at the Marina Barrage that some false ceiling panels at the MBCCS had come loose.

"As a precautionary measure, the RSAF adjusted the flight path for the subsequent aerial displays and there were no further issues reported since," Mindef added.

It also said there were no reported issues when the RSAF held flying activities in the vicinity of the MBCCS for the SG50 Jubilee Weekend and RISING50, as well as rehearsals for this year's display.

MBCCS's spokesman added that a professional engineer has confirmed the terminal is safe after assessing the building and rectification works. Operations resumed on Sunday (Aug 12), she added.

The RSAF50@Marina Barrage event was organised to commemorate the air force's golden jubilee this year and showcased more than 20 aircraft. There were two 30-minute shows on Saturday and Sunday at 10am and 2.30pm.