Marina Bay Cruise Centre to house artwork, performances by local artists

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Gregory Tan (left), CEO of SATS-Creuers, and Lynette Pang, deputy CEO of NAC, signing the memorandum of understanding.

SINGAPORE – Artwork and performances by local artists will liven the space at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore (MBCCS), under a three-year deal inked between operator SATS-Creuers Cruise Centre and the National Arts Council (NAC).

Visitors can look forward to musical performances during peak cruise periods, such as major festive periods and local school holidays, SATS-Creuers Cruise Centre and NAC said in a joint statement on Oct 6.

Additionally, wall spaces within the cruise centre will gradually feature murals, creating a multicultural storytelling experience for visitors.

“Through our partnership with NAC, we hope to broaden the reach of our local arts community and create meaningful opportunities for home-grown talents,” said Gregory Tan, chief executive of SATS-Creuers.

The partnership builds on art already featured at MBCCS, including Manifest, a mural by local artist Eunice Hannah Lim, which ties together Singapore’s rich maritime history and its cultural heritage.

An animated version of Manifest will greet passengers at the terminal, leading them towards the full mural, where symbolic sea creatures and maritime and cultural motifs invite visitors to reflect on Singapore’s enduring relationship with the ocean.

SATS-Creuers and NAC said they see this as the first of several collaborations with local artists, with more artwork to be featured at the terminal over the three-year partnership.

“The arts can be experienced in many different places, and partnerships like this allow us to create more opportunities for Singapore artists to share their work with new audiences,” said Lynette Pang, deputy CEO of NAC.

“By bringing the arts into MBCCS, we hope that more travellers will encounter and connect with the diversity of Singapore’s arts and culture as part of their journey, and discover Singapore through the work and perspectives of our artists.”

In October 2025, MBCCS completed a $40 million upgrade that boosted its capacity from 6,800 to 11,700 passengers, helping the terminal meet growing demand for cruise travel.