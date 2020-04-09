March HDB resale prices fall 0.3% on higher volumes amid coronavirus outbreak

SINGAPORE - Housing board (HDB) resale prices fell by 0.3 per cent in March compared with February amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But more flats changed hands in March, a 16.8 per cent jump from February, according to figures released by real estate portal SRX on Thursday (April 9).

In all, 1,948 HDB resale flats were sold in March. The figure reversed the 13.1 per cent decrease in February from the preceding month.

The figure was also 17.6 per cent higher than the number of units sold in March last year.

Compared with March last year, prices were 0.7 per cent higher in March.

Meanwhile, the prices of flats in non-mature estates rose by 2 per cent while flats in mature estates fell by 1.2 per cent, compared with the same month in 2019.

The most expensive resale flat last month was a five-room unit at The Pinnacle@Duxton, which sold for $1.2 million. An executive room unit in Toh Guan Road went for $818,000, the highest price in a non-mature estate.

There were five HDB resale flats which transacted for at least $1 million each in March.

Resale flat buyers in March generally paid the estimated value of their HDB units. The overall median transaction over X-value (TOX) was zero in March, a decrease of $2,000 compared with February.

TOX measures how much a buyer is overpaying (positive value) or underpaying (negative value) for a property based on SRX's computer-generated market value. The data includes only districts with more than 10 resale transactions.

Flats in Bukit Merah recorded the highest median TOX at positive $7,500, followed by flats in Jurong East, at positive $6,000.

Meanwhile, flats in Bishan recorded the lowest median TOX, at negative $21,500, followed by flats in Clementi, at negative $13,500.

An estimated 7,691 flats will become eligible to join the HDB resale market in the next three months, based on SRX data, as these units approach their respective official 5-year Minimum Occupation Period.