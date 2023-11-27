Mapletree gets nod to build interim ferry terminal, ahead of possible HarbourFront Centre revamp

SINGAPORE – Real estate developer Mapletree has received permission from the authorities to build an interim ferry and cruise terminal in HarbourFront, paving the way for the potential redevelopment of HarbourFront Centre, which currently houses a ferry and cruise terminal.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Sept 11 issued written permission to HarbourFront Four, a subsidiary of Mapletree, to build a two-storey interim ferry and cruise terminal.

According to the document, the proposed terminal will have a floor area of 17,428.68 sq m, and can be used for a decade until Sept 11, 2033.

Permission to relocate existing jetties and pontoons in the area was also granted.

The interim terminal has to be demolished after its function ends.

It will have a covered linkbridge connecting it to the existing L-shaped pier that serves the current passenger terminal in HarbourFront Centre, which services international cruises and ferries to areas in the region such as Batam.

It is also slated to have a sheltered connection with HarbourFront Tower One – an office building and one of several properties in HarbourFront within the portfolio of Mapletree, which is wholly-owned by state investment firm Temasek.

Earlier in 2023, Mapletree had received provisional permission from URA to redevelop the more than 40-year-old HarbourFront Centre into a development with 101,326 sq m of office space and 42,000 sq m of retail space, both referring to gross floor area.

The centre currently has a 97,700 sq m gross floor area, of which 66,200 sq m can be leased.

The 13-storey HarbourFront Centre is an office and retail development that was formerly known as the World Trade Centre.

It was originally completed in 1978 and later revamped and re-opened in the early 2000s in its current form.

Asked about Mapletree’s plans for HarbourFront Centre and the construction of an interim ferry terminal, a spokesperson for the developer said it embarks “on exploratory efforts to evaluate new ideas and plans for our assets” from time to time.

“We have no confirmed plans for HarbourFront Centre at this stage,” said the spokesperson.

When contacted, Singapore Cruise Centre chairman Loh Lik Peng acknowledged plans for the interim terminal, but said “the precise nature of the plans are not 100 per cent”.

He added that there would be no impact on passenger service and safety should plans be pursued.