Coronavirus: Many things on his plate, but not just work

AMRIN AMIN, 41, MP

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Home Affairs Amrin Amin, 41, has many things on his plate - in more ways than one.

Exploring recipes in the kitchen - crayfish pasta, belacan fried brown rice - has been a way for him to relax since the circuit breaker began. "It takes your mind off work a little bit," said Mr Amrin, who is also an MP for Sembawang GRC.

While being at home has its perks, like spending more time with his one-year-old daughter, he misses the physical interaction his job typically involves. "Nothing beats being on the ground," said Mr Amrin, who has suspended home visits and in-person Meet-the-People Sessions. "It's very different - seeing people face to face, giving people a hug, shaking hands, offering people tissue. That warmth is something we cannot fully recreate online."

The MP is still busy with work, including keeping abreast with what is happening in his constituency. Residents have written in with requests for help, such as from the Temporary Relief Fund and Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme.

"People are writing to us, asking about what they can and can't do, given the circuit breaker measures - can they visit their parents' place, can they play basketball," he said.

Mr Amrin is married to Dr Shariffah Nadia Aljunied. Having a spouse who works in healthcare has opened his eyes to how taxing the situation is. "I hear first-hand the worries about having to protect yourself and, when you meet a suspect case, whether you bring that infection back home to your family."