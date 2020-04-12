Coronavirus: Many things on his plate, but not just work

Since the circuit breaker measures began, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Home Affairs Amrin Amin has been whipping up dishes to relax, even as he is kept busy helping his constituents from home.
Since the circuit breaker measures began, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Home Affairs Amrin Amin has been whipping up dishes to relax, even as he is kept busy helping his constituents from home.PHOTO: AMRIN AMIN
Published
49 min ago

Schools are closed, most workplaces are shut and people have been urged to stay home as stricter measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 kicked in last week. The Sunday Times finds out how Singaporeans are coping as the month-long circuit breaker period, which began on April 7 and lasts till May 4, enters its second week.

tohwenli@sph.com.sg

AMRIN AMIN, 41, MP

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Home Affairs Amrin Amin, 41, has many things on his plate - in more ways than one.

Exploring recipes in the kitchen - crayfish pasta, belacan fried brown rice - has been a way for him to relax since the circuit breaker began. "It takes your mind off work a little bit," said Mr Amrin, who is also an MP for Sembawang GRC.

While being at home has its perks, like spending more time with his one-year-old daughter, he misses the physical interaction his job typically involves. "Nothing beats being on the ground," said Mr Amrin, who has suspended home visits and in-person Meet-the-People Sessions. "It's very different - seeing people face to face, giving people a hug, shaking hands, offering people tissue. That warmth is something we cannot fully recreate online."

The MP is still busy with work, including keeping abreast with what is happening in his constituency. Residents have written in with requests for help, such as from the Temporary Relief Fund and Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme.

"People are writing to us, asking about what they can and can't do, given the circuit breaker measures - can they visit their parents' place, can they play basketball," he said.

Mr Amrin is married to Dr Shariffah Nadia Aljunied. Having a spouse who works in healthcare has opened his eyes to how taxing the situation is. "I hear first-hand the worries about having to protect yourself and, when you meet a suspect case, whether you bring that infection back home to your family."

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 12, 2020, with the headline 'Many things on his plate, but not just work'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content