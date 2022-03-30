Many still donning masks outdoors

The wearing of masks outdoors became optional from yesterday but in spite of the Covid-19 infection ratio remaining low for more than three weeks, most people stuck with face coverings.

Across housing estates including Bukit Batok, Yishun and Tampines, as well as in parks such as Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, East Coast Park and Pasir Ris Park, The Straits Times observed that about 90 per cent of people outdoors wore masks as they took the first tentative steps towards living with Covid-19.

They included university student Chloe Yong, 21, who was sitting alone at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park yesterday morning.

Ms Yong, who was working on a school assignment, said she will continue to keep her mask on when outdoors as she lives with her elderly grandparents.

"I also haven't caught Covid-19 yet so I want to reduce the risk and stay safe. I don't want to catch anything if others are sick, and I also don't want to pass anything on to others if I'm sick," added Ms Yong.

The easing of mandatory mask-wearing outdoors was announced on March 24, along with the lifting of a number of other restrictions.

But the Ministry of Health has encouraged people to wear their masks even when outdoors for personal protection and to protect others, especially in crowded areas.

More had their masks off in areas near parks, where people said the open spaces and fresh air made it easier for them to go mask-free.

Retiree Lee Guang Yao, 80, who was sending his three-year-old granddaughter to pre-school, said that although he feels the easing of restrictions is a good thing since more will be able to socialise, he will continue donning a mask outdoors.

Mr Lee said: "We will definitely continue wearing our masks as we are already used to it. This is for our safety and our granddaughter's safety, since she is not vaccinated.

"I think only when the youngest ones are vaccinated and when cases continue to decrease to fewer than 2,000 then we will maybe stop wearing our masks."

Currently, only children aged five and older need to be vaccinated against the virus. Singapore has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged five to 11.

Graphic designer Chua Pee Teck, 50, who was taking a walk at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, said he will continue to keep his mask on since the risk of infection remains.

"Once we are past the first week or two of the new rules and things become more stable, then I'll be more comfortable taking off my mask," he added.

Over at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, Mr Eric Yeo, 49, wore a mask during his morning walk.

"I'm still worried about the virus since the positive cases are still very high. I will feel better about removing my mask when the case numbers go down."

There were more people who were maskless at Changi Beach Park and East Coast Park.

Retiree Rahmah Md Sharinn, 60, said she felt good about not wearing a mask outdoors and that she could breathe more easily.