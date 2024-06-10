Many Singaporeans on the fence about LGBTQ issues, Ipsos survey finds

SINGAPORE - More Singaporeans support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) rights than oppose them, but a significant number remain undecided on such issues, a survey by market research firm Ipsos has found.

In particular, people are on the fence about issues relating to how prominent these individuals are in everyday life. These included how open LGBTQ individuals should be about their sexual orientation and relationships, and having more LGBTQ characters on television, in films and advertising.

On other questions, such as whether same-sex couples should be allowed to adopt children, more people were supportive and the undecided group was much smaller.

Ipsos surveyed respondents from 26 countries, including 500 Singaporeans, on attitudes towards LGBTQ rights in the study released on June 10.

The survey was conducted online between Feb 23 and March 8, with quotas on age, gender and ethnicity in place to ensure the make-up of respondents reflected Singapore’s overall population distribution, Ipsos added.

It noted that respondents in Singapore and nine other countries, such as Thailand, were more urban, educated and affluent than the general population.

“The survey results for these countries should be viewed as reflecting the views of the more ‘connected’ segment of their population,” it said.

Other countries surveyed included the United States, Britain, Japan and South Korea.

Singapore ranks in the bottom half of countries surveyed in terms of the level of support people had for LGBTQ couples displaying affection in public, same-sex marriage and adoption by same-sex couples, among other things.

And when it comes to topics such as having more LGBT characters on TV, or LGBTQ couples displaying affection in public, the poll found that the biggest group is that of respondents who neither support nor oppose them.

Some 43 per cent neither support not oppose public displays of affection by LGBTQ couples, compared with 27 per cent who support this and 30 per cent who do not.

On whether LGBT people should be open about their sexual orientation or gender identity with everyone, 40 per cent of respondents are also on the fence, compared with 45 per cent who support this, and the 15 per cent who do not.

Mr Jamie Duncan, head of public affairs at Ipsos in Singapore, said many countries reflect a similar “centrist” public opinion on LGBTQ issues.

“Context plays a significant role, especially in regions with pronounced liberal and conservative divides. Consequently, some people may argue that LGBTQ visibility is more acceptable in certain contexts than others, leading to a cautious stance that resists a simple support-or-oppose dichotomy,” he said.

Assistant professor of sociology Shannon Ang from Nanyang Technological University noted the ambiguity in the survey findings.

He pointed out that while only a small proportion of people show visible support for the LGBTQ community, such as by attending a public event, a much larger proportion show acceptance of LGBTQ rights – for instance, agreeing that same-sex couples should be able to have a legally recognised union and adopt children.

Some 54 per cent of respondents agree that same-sex couples should be able to get married or have legal recognition, and 57 per cent agree that they should be able to adopt.

While 25 per cent think same-sex couples should not be allowed to marry or have legal recognition, the remaining 21 per cent are unsure. On adoption, 30 per cent do not think same-sex couples should have the same rights as heterosexual couples, and 13 per cent are unsure.

“What this means is that those who wish to appeal to the ‘silent majority’ must recognise that many of those who do not speak up openly about it in fact do support the advancement of these rights,” Prof Ang said.