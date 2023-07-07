Manufacturing firm, operations director fined over 2021 workplace fatality

SINGAPORE – A manufacturing firm was fined $200,000 under the Workplace Safety and Health Act on June 28 for failing to implement adequate safety measures, leading to the death of a worker in its employ in a workplace accident in 2021.

Meanwhile, YTL Concrete’s director of operations Tan Chee Keong was fined $125,000, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday.

He was responsible for daily operations at the worksite, but had not visited it for close to a year, and did not implement safety measures to mitigate work-related risks, including neglecting to appoint any safety personnel.

“The lack of ownership and emphasis on safety resulted in a life lost,” said the ministry.

The accident took place on June 3, 2021.

Durairaj Ramesh, a trained wheel loader operator, reversed the vehicle and collided with general worker Subramaniyan Thiraviam – a YTL Concrete employee.

The operator neglected to check the reverse camera monitor, as well as the vehicle’s rear and side view mirrors, causing the accident.

Mr Subramaniyan was taking photographs for stocktaking of construction materials in the same area where Ramesh had been filling storage hoppers.

Following the collision, Mr Subramaniyan was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigations by MOM found that the firm failed to implement control measures specified in the risk assessment, as well as procedures that would ensure incompatible works did not take place simultaneously in the same area.

In addition, it did not implement a traffic management plan to minimise risks posed by vehicles.

Ramesh had earlier pleaded guilty on January 6 for failing to keep a proper lookout while reversing the wheel loader, resulting in Mr Subramaniyan’s death, and was sentenced to two months in jail.

Warning that it would not hesitate to take action against errant employers for safety lapses, MOM said: “Company management must take the lead in taking ownership of workplace safety and health to entrench a strong safety culture.

“Workers must also play their part and look out for one another.”