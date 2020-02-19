Manufacturer's digital shift boosts worker confidence

Before local food packaging firm Containers Printers connected one of its production lines to the Internet of Things in 2018, data was collected manually and was available only one month later, said supervisor Paramesvaran Subramaniam.

Now, he can use real-time data to address production, machine and manpower issues much more quickly. "I have more confidence in performing my job now as I feel I have more control," he said.

The firm's chief executive Amy Chung said that as part of efforts to digitalise, it developed a Web-based training management system and new products and services.

Workers were initially worried about losing their jobs due to automation, so the company asked its suppliers to train them so that they could feel more confident.

It also took part in a pilot programme in 2018 under Workforce Singapore called Industry 4.0 Human Capital Initiative. The 22-week programme, which included McKinsey consultants on-site, cost $25,000 but led to improvements in productivity as well as morale, said Ms Chung. "Transformation was necessary for us to stay relevant."

Joanna Seow