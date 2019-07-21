Man's body found in Changi mangroves, police investigating

SINGAPORE - A man's body was found among mangrove trees in Changi on Saturday (July 20).

Police said they were alerted at 2.16pm to a case of unnatural death along the canal near Nicoll Drive.

The body was retrieved and the man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The police are investigating the incident.

This is the latest incident in which a body has been found in water.

On Nov 6, Singapore Civil Defence Force officers retrieved the body of a man in his 20s from the Kallang River. Earlier that day, another man's body was found in a canal near Eu Tong Sen Street.

In January 2017, beachgoers found a body floating at Changi Beach, near Carpark 6.

And in June 2015, the police pulled the body of a 50-year-old man from the Rochor Canal.

In a separate incident that month, a woman's body was found in Jurong Lake.