Young people can set themselves up for success by turning 'anxiety into action': DPM Heng

SINGAPORE - While it is a challenging time to come of age and "the road ahead will be difficult and fraught with uncertainty" for young people here, Singapore will ensure that there is no "lost generation", said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

"The pandemic might have set back your plans temporarily, but the virus will not stop you from fulfilling your potential," he said at a virtual career symposium organised by the youth wing of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) on Wednesday (June 10).

Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, said that the labour movement, companies and the Government will provide the strongest support to the youth and overcome this difficult phase together.

"We are determined that there will be no 'lost generation' in Singapore as a result of Covid-19," he said.

He urged young people to turn anxiety into action in three ways: equipping themselves with skills and experiences for when the economy recovers; volunteering and helping the community, especially seniors and vulnerable persons; and contributing passion and ideas to shaping Singapore's shared future through initiatives like the SG Youth Action Plan.

Wednesday's event was among NTUC's initiatives to support young people in Singapore secure jobs and upgrade their skills, and better navigate the job landscape in a post-pandemic world.

Topics discussed at the event, which is in its second year, include modernising traditional businesses, mental wellness among the workforce, and the changing employment landscape in Singapore.

It included networking sessions for attendees to meet potential employers, and job preparation tips such as resume reviews and career profiling tests.

About 800 participants attended the symposium.

"The series of workshops included practical tips for new methods of job searches, especially during this Covid-19 period, and the mentorship programme catered to a broad range of industries including social work and psychology," said Ms Skylar Tay, 26, who noted that these two sectors are not always well-represented when it comes to job-hunting tips.

"I think that most people, whether they have a job or not, are always open to new opportunities, and the skills and areas covered during the workshops, like writing a resume and networking tips, are quite useful whether you are looking for a job now or even in the future," the junior psychologist added.

Around 10 employers offering over 140 positions across their companies, which included production company Hoods Inc and electronics giant Philips, were at the event to share about their company culture and the types of talent development programmes available at their firms.

One of the questions addressed by employers during the networking sessions was how much of an edge experience gives to job applicants over others who may not have any prior relevant knowledge.

Hoods Inc chief executive Esan Sivalingam said that experience may be helpful, but research can be a leveller, and applicants should make an effort to know more about the company they want to apply to and the industry they want to join.

"What you lack in experience, you can more than make up with your attitude and the research you come in with," he said.

Young NTUC, which has over 170,000 members aged 35 years and under, also launched a Start Work Package for graduating students and young working professionals on Wednesday. The package includes access to grants like the NTUC Union Training Assistance Programme, as well as workshops and networking opportunities.

The organisation also launched a series of virtual career programmes in April, which provides young people with access to a virtual mentorship network where they can seek career advice and guidance. Over 10,000 young workers have benefited from the network, receiving tips from more than 400 industry professionals.

Ms Gan Siow Huang, deputy chief executive of NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute, was one of the speakers at the workshops on Wednesday, where she shared some of the institute's workshops to boost interviewing and networking skills.

Addressing young people's concerns about career opportunities, she said: "The jobs available may be far from what you have in mind, but it is important to stay hungry, adaptable and curious so that you are prepared when the right opportunity comes along."